Tea itself is a healthy drink and there are practically no restrictions for consumption, but it contains caffeine and can be dangerous for those with increased nervous excitability. Nutritionist Elena Solomatina told the Russians about this, the radio station “Moscow speaking” reports.

Solomatina warned that caffeine tones the cardiovascular system, so those with nervous excitability should drink no more than four cups of tea a day, while brewing it not too hard. She clarified that tea, like coffee, cannot be drunk even with high blood pressure and some mental illnesses. The nutritionist recalled that green tea contains even more caffeine than black tea. Instead, you can use herbal drinks, which can both tone and relax.

At the same time, tea also contains useful substances, Solomatina pointed out. This includes vitamins, antioxidants, tannin (antibacterial and anti-inflammatory agent) and theanine, which tones up and has a good effect on intellectual activity. To preserve the beneficial components, tea should be brewed not with boiling water, but with hot water. Solomatina warned that tea is a diuretic drink and therefore after drinking it, you need to drink more liquid.

Earlier, Russians were advised to cut back on coffee if they have gastrointestinal or cardiovascular diseases. Dmitry Nikityuk, director of the Federal Research Center for Nutrition and Biotechnology, explained that people with cardiovascular diseases often have high blood pressure, and coffee constricts blood vessels – because of this, the pressure can rise even more.