The chief nutritionist of the Moscow Department of Health, Antonina Starodubova, said that unbalanced diets reduce immunity and resistance to disease. Her words lead RIA News…

“We warn against extreme weight loss, you do not need to starve, you do not need to sharply limit your diet and follow” fashionable “diets – this is harmful,” the specialist warned.

According to Starodubova, healthy optimal nutrition and adequate physical activity will contribute to the fact that over time, body weight will return to normal. She added that slowing down weight when overweight or obese is better and healthier.

Earlier, Andrei Tyazhelnikov, the chief freelance specialist of the Moscow Department of Health on primary health care for the adult population, assessed the risks of falling ill due to fasting or diet. The therapist noted that in winter immunity weakens, so in the spring chronic diseases become aggravated and new ones appear. In addition, people, according to the doctor, are unreasonable about the spring weather. “In addition, in the spring of Lent, and during Lent, many people are unwise about their diet, limiting themselves completely in everything,” the expert added.