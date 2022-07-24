Russians were warned about the danger of coffee in a radio interview Sputnik narcologist, chief physician of the clinic “Dependence 24” Alexei Kazantsev.

“Coffee excites a person and stimulates his central nervous system. This may disturb sleep. Against the background of insomnia and drinking more than two or three cups of coffee a day, irritability and, probably, aggressiveness may occur, ”the specialist said. The narcologist clarified that the latter is provoked not by caffeine itself, but by the accompanying life circumstances. “Conflicts at work, at home, or lack of sleep can play a role,” he explained. Increased anxiety can be a direct consequence of coffee abuse, the doctor added.

According to Kazantsev, reducing the daily dose of the drink will help reduce the side effects of drinking coffee. “Don’t drink more than three cups a day. It is also advisable to drink coffee in the morning so that increased arousal does not prevent you from falling asleep in the evening. If a person has a strong-willed character, then you can try and completely abandon the use of this drink, ”the doctor said.

Earlier, the chief freelance psychiatrist-narcologist of the Ministry of Health of Russia Evgeny Bryun spoke about the dangers of drinking alcoholic cocktails in the heat. According to him, they can disrupt thermoregulation and lead to dangerous consequences for the body.