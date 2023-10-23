Cutting the cuticle on your own can lead to nail deformation and infection, said dermatologist, trichologist, and cosmetologist Tatyana Egorova. She talks about the dangers of a popular home procedure warned in a conversation with Moscow 24.

According to Egorova, you need to cut the cuticle from trusted professionals in salons, where the nails are pre-treated with special compounds. “If you cut it yourself and do it carelessly, you can damage the matrix (growth zone), then the nail will grow unevenly. If you use untreated scissors or tools after someone else, you can become infected with various infections, for example, HIV, hepatitis, provided there is contact with blood,” she said. The specialist also added that streptococci and staphylococci can enter the body through wounds.

For home procedures, Egorova continued, you must have personal manicure tools that no one else uses. “There are special sticks to push back the cuticle, there are oils to soften it,” the doctor said. At the same time, she believes that cuticles should be trimmed at home as little as possible.

