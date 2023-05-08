Therapist Alina Krasikova warned that measles can cause the development of pneumonia and otitis

Measles can cause the development of pneumonia, otitis and other complications, Alina Krasikova, a therapist at the Digital Clinic of the VSK Insurance House, warned. The doctor told the Russians about the dangerous consequences of measles in an interview with Lenta.ru.

Measles refers to acute infectious diseases that provoke the development of cough, runny nose, conjunctivitis, rash all over the body, sore throat, weakness, muscle pain and fever, the doctor explained.

Signs of measles appear within 7-14 days after contact with an infected person. In most patients, the symptoms of the disease go away on their own in one to two weeks, but complications may also occur. Alina Krasikovatherapist

Among them, the specialist named pneumonia, encephalitis, keratitis, otitis.

In addition, measles can aggravate the course of chronic diseases, such as hypertension, asthma, diabetes, and others, the therapist added.

See also Dozens of LNG tankers unable to unload in EU due to full storage Related materials:

Basically, the measles virus is transmitted by airborne droplets, but you can also become infected in everyday life – through dishes, doorknobs, personal hygiene items. To protect yourself from infection, you need to wash your hands more often, avoid contact with sick people, and less often touch your face with dirty hands, Krasikova recommended.

The measles immunization rate in Russia reaches 97 percent, but children under the age of one, people with chronic diseases and weakened immune systems remain at risk of measles infection.

Earlier, Alina Krasikova named the recipe for the perfect salad to eliminate vitamin deficiency in the spring. She recommended eating vitamin salad more often.