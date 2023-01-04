Doctors warned Russians that candy with alcohol can lead to hyperglycemia

Candy with alcohol can lead not only to mild intoxication, but also to hyperglycemia – an increase in blood sugar. Russians were warned about this by respondents RIA News doctors.

According to the head of the clinical branch of the Moscow Scientific and Practical Center for Narcology of the Health Department of the capital, Valentin Skryabin, Russians who have problems with alcohol and those who have been treated for alcohol addiction should not consume this type of sweet at all.

“The result of this will rather not be intoxication, but a hyperglycemic shock that occurs with a significant increase in blood glucose levels,” the specialist noted.

At the same time, Antonina Starodubova, chief nutritionist of the capital’s health department, noted that all sweets have a high sugar content. Therefore, it is better to include them in the diet sometimes, on holidays.

