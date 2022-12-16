Positive Technologies: data leaks in December may be more dangerous than previous ones

Yana Yurakova, an analyst at the Positive Technologies research group, said that the new wave of data leaks that occurred in the first half of December could be more dangerous for Russians than previously. About this she reported Gazete.Ru.

According to Yurakova, in some cases, attackers were able to obtain information that was not previously in the leaked databases or that was present there in smaller quantities. The expert clarified that if in the past lists of such data were often limited to full name, date of birth, addresses and phone numbers, now they contain account passwords, purchase history, data on foreign passports and more.

Using such information, scammers will be able to come up with more convincing deception schemes, the analyst warned. “If during the call the subscriber gives your full name, indicates the last digits of an identity document, or provides information about your tour booking, you will be more disposed and decide that you are in dialogue with the actual representative of the organization,” said Yurakova.

In addition, passwords that have become publicly available can be used to log in not only to a compromised service, but also to other sites, since people often use the same passwords for different resources. The history of purchases can give attackers an idea of ​​the well-being of a potential victim, the analyst noted.

Earlier, Roskomnadzor reported that since the beginning of the special operation in Ukraine, the number of personal data leaks has increased dramatically. At the same time, the confidentiality of medical personal data subject to special protection was violated, the regulator stressed.

Before that, it became known that personal data of clients of Level.Travel, an online service popular with Russians, was published on the Internet. The company said it is conducting an internal investigation into the incident.