Professor Chernigovskaya called the rapid development of neural networks dangerous for humanity

Head of the Institute for Cognitive Studies of St. Petersburg State University, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Education, neurolinguist Professor Tatyana Chernigovskaya spoke about the development of neural networks. Her words lead RIA News.

Chernigovskaya confirmed that artificial intelligence, neural networks, chat bots like GPT4 “feed the language”. Therefore, she called the rapid development of technology dangerous for humanity. In her opinion, the language itself is already capable of “dragging evolution” and acting as a separate player.

“Speed ​​is scary. It started less than a year ago. Usually such processes go on for tens, hundreds, thousands of years. And here are the days. As soon as he came out, two weeks have passed – and he already knows what he can do, then he does this, and this … There is a danger that we will lose control over this. I admit it. And I’m ready to talk about it from every iron, ”the expert emphasized.