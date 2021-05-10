Maksim Dyakov, an engineer at the Department of Mycology and Algology, Faculty of Biology, Moscow State University, warned of the danger of mold on the walls in an interview with Sputnik radio.

Mold spots are formed by the accumulation of microscopic fungi of various types, he said. Some of them are pathogenic, they can multiply in human tissues and lead to serious diseases.

The expert noted that healthy people are resistant to the effects of fungi if the concentration of these pathogens is low. However, a person who suffers from chronic diseases or has undergone surgery is at risk. The specialist added that mold is especially dangerous for people with weakened immune systems. He also stressed that a person taking antibiotics is even more vulnerable to a fungal infection.

In addition, allergies threaten residents of apartments with mold stains on the walls. Dyakov noted that detergents are only able to temporarily eliminate the fungus in the room. He added that there is only one way to get rid of the mold for good. According to him, it is necessary to eliminate its root cause, that is, dampness.

Earlier, experts from Roskachestvo warned about the dangers of moldy bread. Its use can lead to bronchial asthma, allergies, aspergillosis and significantly weaken the human immune system. Most often, green or black mold forms on bread, less often white, gray, yellow, bluish. Most of them pose a threat to health. Also, some species produce substances with acute toxic or carcinogenic effects.