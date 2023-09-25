Therapist at the VSK Digital Clinic, Polina Shubina, warned that swelling can occur with serious illnesses. The doctor told Lenta.ru about the danger of leg swelling.

Swelling is one of the common reasons for visiting a doctor in the warm season, Shubina noted. With this problem, you need to go to a therapist, and then he will refer you to specialized specialists for further examination.

At the consultation, the doctor will ask how the swelling arose – gradually or in one day, which parts of the legs are affected, whether one leg or both is swollen, whether the swelling appears only in the morning or lasts all day Polina Shubina therapist

The answers to these questions, according to Shubina, will help determine whether edema is associated with diseases of the heart and blood vessels, liver and kidneys, thyroid gland, and joints. Often, the doctor said, patients are surprised when they are asked about other symptoms when their legs are swollen, not knowing that they are all connected.

At older ages, heart and kidney diseases are more common, the doctor noted, however, they are also possible in young patients. For example, according to Lenta.ru’s interlocutor, infective endocarditis It occurs more often in young people, and, as a rule, is manifested by fever and swelling of the legs.

In hot weather, swelling occurs as heat exchange changes and blood vessels dilate, Shubina explained. Arterial inflow increases, and venous and lymphatic outflow decreases in the presence of diseases.

Thus, edema is usually a symptom of another disease, and the summer heat is only a test of the strength of blood vessels, the doctor concluded, urging people to seek medical help for swelling of the legs.

