Virologist, Doctor of Biological Sciences Ancha Baranova warned Russians about the consequences of buying fake coronavirus vaccination certificates. She talked about it live in Instagram-account “Komsomolskaya Pravda”.

According to the expert, there are risks that people with fake certificates will end up in the hospital, and others will say that the vaccine does not work. “That’s horrible. These people will get sick, go to the hospital. And then they will insist that they were vaccinated. They will officially be included in the statistics of people who fell ill after vaccination, ”Baranova said.

She also added that it is only theoretically possible to understand whether a person was vaccinated or not, according to a blood test. “We issue certificates on the fact of vaccination, and not on the presence of an immune response. A person may not develop an immune response, because he has objective reasons for this, ”the doctor explained.

The professor emphasized that a person with a fake certificate can be tested for antibodies and understand that he has never encountered either a “vaccine” or a natural virus. “But you can’t really do that. There must be a presumption of innocence, ”Baranova explained.

The representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Russia Melita Vujnovich recommended that citizens be vaccinated against coronavirus at any level of antibodies in the body. “If you have antibodies, this does not mean that the vaccine will harm you in any way. This is absolutely not true, ”said Vujnovic. She added that the WHO does not recommend people to test the amount of antibodies, while the need to wear masks even for vaccinated people remains in force.