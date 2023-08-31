In Russia, a shortage of cult fast food noodles “Doshirak” is expected, reports Telegram-Mash channel. The reasons for the shortage were the depreciation of the ruble, the lack of personnel at the plant and the reduction in shipments.

According to available information, migrants working at Doshirak’s production are sent en masse to work in Kazakhstan and South Korea. Instant noodles are shipped only to large retail chains.

Manufacturers reported that by October the supply of “Doshirak” to all outlets will improve. No increase in product prices is expected.

