Sberbank: scammers began to send “bank employee certificates” to Russians more often

Stanislav Kuznetsov, deputy chairman of the board of Sberbank, warned that recently scammers began to send fake documents to Russians via social networks more often, including “certificates” of bank employees. He stated this in an interview RIA News.

“One of the methods that attackers use to make the deception more convincing is to send fake documents to the client through the messenger,” the expert noted.

As an example, Kuznetsov cited “a certificate confirming the identity of a qualified bank employee.” However, the specialist noted that the scammers are not talking about a new scheme, only varieties of the old ones are found.

Previously, experts said that scammers use discount coupons to steal money through cashback. So, emails come with attachments or links to phishing sites of a well-known store or coupon aggregator that pop up as a banner on a social network.

After that, the user follows the link and enters his card details on the page of the fake site, which are received by the attackers.