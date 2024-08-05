Nutritionist Solomatina warns of danger of nitrate watermelons for pregnant women

At the beginning of the watermelon season, berries with a high nitrate content may appear on the shelves – they are dangerous for people with a number of diseases, as well as for pregnant women. Dietician Elena Solomatina told Lenta.ru about this.

“The watermelon season has already started, there are berries from neighboring countries, from Dagestan. Soon there will be Astrakhan ones. But, unfortunately, there are also watermelons with a high nitrate content,” the nutritionist warned.

According to Solomatina, it is often possible to understand that a watermelon may pose a health hazard only after purchasing it, by cutting the berry. This will be indicated by unusual veins, as well as the taste of the watermelon.

“If, after cutting the berry, we see a lot of veins, white, yellow, especially if they are strongly twisted, it means that the berry was actively “fed”, it contains a lot of nitrates. The pulp can be red, but glossy, even slightly blue, and with a slightly chemical taste,” said Solomatina. “Of course, it is better not to eat such a watermelon.”

Eating food rich in nitrates, as the nutritionist explained, can lead to hypoxia. This condition is especially dangerous for pregnant women, the elderly, and those who suffer from cardiovascular diseases. In addition, even people without health problems can experience symptoms such as nausea and gastrointestinal discomfort.

“Of course, a completely healthy person is unlikely to get seriously poisoned, but it is still better not to risk it. In addition, nitrate watermelons are simply not tasty, it is better to wait for the Astrakhan ones. And choose those that are sold not at stalls, but in stores, because there the goods undergo more serious checks,” the interlocutor of “Lenta.ru” recommended.

