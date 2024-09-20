Financier Frumina: Account may be frozen for debts or illegal activity

In Russia, money in a bank account can be frozen either for debts or if a person is suspected of illegal activity. Svetlana Frumina, head of the Department of World Financial Markets and Fintech at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, warned about the reasons. She is quoted by “Prime”.

According to her, these are the two most significant reasons for freezing money. In addition, restrictions may affect representatives of unfriendly countries, for whom special economic measures are provided. For example, blocking an account, restrictions on transfers, etc.

She emphasized that the arrest can be imposed on clients’ accounts at the request of bailiffs. The exception here are alimony, maternity capital, benefits, etc. To avoid this, you should pay off existing debts in a timely manner and monitor open enforcement proceedings through your account on Gosuslugi.

