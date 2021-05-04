Since 2011, Russian banks are obliged to provide borrowers with the right to early repayment of loans without charging commissions and additional payments. If this is not spelled out in the agreement, then the borrower must notify the credit institution about plans to repay the debt within 30 days. However, not all banks follow the law and may punish the borrower with a fine for breach of contract. Lawyer Alexei Gavrishev told the Prime agency about this.

As another lawyer Yegor Redin explained in an interview with the publication, banks have no right to refuse a client an intention to pay off their debt ahead of schedule. Therefore, if they refuse to accept the application or obstruct in other ways, they must be required to justify such actions in writing.

In addition, if the bank nevertheless imposed a fine for early repayment of the loan, the decision can be challenged in court. After paying off the bank debt, you must receive a document confirming this, signed by the responsible officer and stamped. This will be an official confirmation that the bank has no claims against the client, and he fulfilled his obligations to the credit institution.

Earlier, experts from the Ministry of Construction of Buryatia revealed three ways to take out a mortgage without a down payment in Russia. In particular, you can apply for a loan with a zero installment on the security of existing real estate. At the same time, the bank will carefully assess the liquidity of the object. In addition, you can become a member of special government programs.