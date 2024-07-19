Analyst Anfinogenov: goods on marketplaces may become more expensive

Due to changes in the Customs Code of the Eurasian Economic Union, importing goods to Russia may become more complicated, which means there is a risk of their price going up. This was reported by the publication “360”.

However, as Alexander Anfinogenov, an analyst of the consumer goods market, believes, a significant jump in prices is unlikely to occur.

“Even if there are some price changes, I think they will not be so fatal that we will suffer from it. Most likely, it will not be so noticeable,” he told the publication.

He called the current situation unclear. According to him, it seems as if marketplaces had been trading in the “shadow” zone until recently, and now they are being brought into the legislative field. However, this is not the case.

Earlier, the head of the Association of Participants in the Electronic Commerce Market (AURET) Alexander Efimov warned that changes would be made to the Customs Code. Their goal is to prevent the supply of goods to Russia that are sold on marketplaces cheaper than local ones. He believes that this could harm e-commerce and worsen the consumer’s situation. Some mass-produced goods could disappear from the shelves altogether.

The changes in question were prepared at the end of 2023. According to Galina Dontsova, executive director of the Association of Cross-Border Electronic Commerce and Express Delivery (ATED), all goods shipped through marketplaces will fall into a separate category, for which there is no regulatory framework yet. As a result, the import of smartphones, medicines, cheeses and sausages, home textiles, cameras, shoes, clothing and much more may be stopped.