Rescuers warned Russians in the Aleutian municipal district of nine-meter waves in the Pacific Ocean. Post posted on website EMERCOM of the Kamchatka Territory.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, strong sea waves are expected in the afternoon on February 3 and will continue until the next morning. The height of the waves in the Aleutian municipal district can reach eight to nine meters, the report says.

It is emphasized that the natural phenomenon does not threaten the settlements on the coast. However, rescuers warned that under these weather conditions there is a risk of emergencies, especially if the rules of navigation are violated. In particular, we are talking about accidents and damages on ships, including the death of the crew.