“Prime”: traffic rules will change in Russia from March 1

On March 1, new traffic rules come into force in Russia. According to the expert, the main changes relate to the rules for passing roundabouts and the regulation of movement on means of individual mobility (SIM). This is reported by the agency “Prime”.

So, if earlier, when entering a roundabout, everyone was obliged to yield, now the priority is for the side leaving the main road. If the exit is from a secondary road, you should give way to drivers who are already moving in a circle. “The innovation should finally organize the order of traffic at roundabouts,” say experts from the AVTODOM Group of Companies and the AvtoSpetsTsentr Group of Companies.

Particular attention is paid to SIM: electric scooters, electric skateboards, hoverboards, segways, unicycles and other similar devices. Now they will occupy an intermediate position between pedestrians and cyclists. The new rules clarify how SIM drivers need to move and what prohibitions apply to them. Also, from March 1, the transportation of passengers on mopeds and scooters is prohibited in all cases.

A disabled sign can only be installed on a vehicle that is included in the federal register of disabled people. On roads where parking time signs are posted on odd and even days, you can now park on both sides from 21:00 to 24:00.

For pedestrians, there will be new markings for marking diagonal pedestrian crossings – only at an regulated intersection. If the traffic lights are not working, such a transition cannot be used.

Earlier it was reported that Russian courts began to fine drivers for driving on a yellow traffic light. Traffic rules prohibit movement with a constant yellow signal. This is reflected, in particular, in paragraph 6.14 of the rules. As lawyer Kirill Muratov told Rossiyskaya Gazeta, traffic on the yellow signal can be continued to prevent emergency braking.