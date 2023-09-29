IT expert Shurygin warned about fraud with charges of treason

Recently, attackers have begun to use new fraud schemes. EdgeCenter CEO Mikhail Shurygin warned Russians about this. He spoke about what methods of deception are relevant today in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

““You are a suspect of high treason,” with these words they allegedly call you from the FSB and scare you with the fact that transfers were made from your card to help foreign military personnel. Don’t believe it, don’t run to transfer money to “safe” accounts. When you hear something like this, hang up immediately,” the IT expert recommended.

He also reported that scammers have begun to imitate human voices using generative artificial intelligence algorithms. “In order to create a copy of a person’s voice, you need knowledge of artificial intelligence algorithms. This requires audio recordings of human speech, and the more of them there are, the more effectively they will work with AI. Currently, there are several types of software that can detect counterfeits,” Shurygin added.

In addition, with the development of cryptocurrency, cases of fraud using fake ICOs (initial coin offering) have appeared. Fraudsters create fake projects, collect investments from gullible people and disappear with these funds without fulfilling their promised obligations.

Earlier it became known that scammers began sending phishing letters to Russians demanding repayment of debt, pretending to be employees of the Federal Bailiff Service.