Expert Khrapunova spoke about the risk of contact with scammers when looking for work online

Fraudsters have come up with a new scheme to deceive Russians who are looking for work on the Internet. Alla Khrapunova, curator of the People’s Front platform “Moshelovka”, warned about the risk of contact with fraudsters when searching for vacancies on the Internet, reports RIA News.

The expert reported that the scammers pose as employers and demand that the applicant make an advance payment to start work, after which they disappear with the funds. Some of them also offer to connect a screen demonstration during interviews and as a result gain access to the victim’s computer data.

“Fraudsters have come up with a new, complicated (two-stage) scheme to deceive job seekers. Our reader found an ad for remote work that first required authorization on a special website,” the specialist said.

Related materials:

Then, according to Khrapunova, money was written off from the Russian woman’s account, but almost immediately other scammers wrote to her, introducing themselves as lawyers and offering to help her return the stolen funds. “The scammers also involved “representatives of the Federal Tax Service” in the legend, who were interested in the dubious transactions on the accounts,” she said, adding that later the woman was also persuaded to take out a loan from the bank.

As a result, as the expert noted, the Russian woman transferred more than one million rubles to the scammers. In order to avoid contact with the scammers, the specialist recommended ignoring job offers that come from unfamiliar numbers in messengers, refusing vacancies if they require a deposit, and not agreeing to work on probation without official registration.

Khrapunova also emphasized that it is important to study reviews about the employer online, visit the company’s website, call the numbers provided and find out whether such a vacancy really exists.

Earlier, FACCT specialists warned Russians about fraud on behalf of the popular marketplace Ozon.