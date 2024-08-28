The State Duma spoke about a new law banning the disembarkation of disabled people from public transport

A new law prohibiting the removal of disabled persons of the first group and disabled children from transport comes into effect on September 1 of this year. Thus, fines of 5 thousand rubles are envisaged for drivers, and up to 30 thousand rubles for officials, warned Russians the first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Transport and Development of Transport Infrastructure Pavel Fedyaev, writes RIA Novosti.

“A very important law will come into effect on September 1: we have banned the removal of disabled persons of the first group and disabled children from public transport. Fines are provided for this,” he noted.

Fedyaev recalled that a law had previously been passed prohibiting the disembarkation of disabled people of group I if they were traveling unaccompanied or had forgotten their social card.

Earlier, experts said that in Russia, indexation of insurance pensions will occur twice a year – on February 1 and April 1. This will allow increasing the amount of payments for actual inflation. Indexation of pensions of Russians, which is 7.5 percent in 2024, lags behind inflation in the main cost items, economists noted.

In addition, the State Duma previously reported that pensioners over 80 years old and disabled people of group I will begin to receive automatic payments from 2025. At the same time, the payment of ten thousand rubles to one of the parents of a disabled child will remain unchanged.