Deputy Nemkin: Fraudsters have begun to counterfeit health apps

Fraudsters have begun to fake health apps that trick users into giving away their bank card details under the guise of paying for additional features. Anton Nemkin, a member of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, warned Russians about a new scheme to deceive them in an interview with RIA Novosti.

“Fake health app scams have become another common threat. Fraudsters create fake mobile apps that claim to help monitor health, track physical activity, or keep a food diary,” Nemkin said.

He noted that in addition to card data, attackers can gain access to the user’s medical history.

It was previously reported that in the last three months, telephone scammers have been particularly frequent in using three schemes that involve gaining remote access to a phone. They used programs disguised as government service applications and phishing links.