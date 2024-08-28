Endocrinologist Tabeeva: Diet can pose a threat to health

Endocrinologist, specialist in preventive and anti-age medicine at the European Medical Center (EMC) Kamilya Tabeeva said that changing the diet in some cases can pose a threat to health. The doctor warned about the signs of a possible threat to the body during a diet in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

The specialist reminded that it is better to lose weight under the supervision of a nutritionist, who will prescribe tests to determine deficiencies in the body.

“Most often, when losing weight, we stop eating a number of products that are very important. For example, a person has an iron deficiency, but he begins to limit himself in food. He practically does not eat meat, and the iron deficiency worsens. All this leads to a deterioration in health and a slowdown in the metabolism process, so even taking into account dietary restrictions, weight may not decrease,” Tabeeva explained.

If a person constantly feels hungry and wants to sleep, this is a reason to be wary: these signals from the body indicate that the weight loss process is going wrong. Remember: during an effective diet, a person should not be constantly hungry, nutrition should be normal and balanced. And if he wakes up and falls asleep with thoughts about food, then something is clearly wrong Kamilya Tabeevaendocrinologist, specialist in preventive and anti-age medicine at the European Medical Center (EMC)

In addition, an incorrectly chosen diet can provoke increased excitability, irritation, difficulty falling asleep and changes in the perception of temperature, the doctor added. According to her, a deterioration in the condition of the skin and hair should also cause concern.

“If a diet becomes a heavy burden for a person, then even if weight loss occurs at some point, the diet will most likely be ineffective in the long term. An adequate diet and nutrition plan that can be followed throughout life should guarantee a person a stable condition – without breakdowns and feelings of hunger,” concluded the interlocutor of “Lenta.ru”.

