Demyanovskaya: excessive sleepiness is typical for people with diabetes and depression

People with depressive, bipolar, post-traumatic stress and anxiety disorders often suffer from attacks of daytime sleepiness. warned neurologist Ekaterina Demyanovskaya in conversation with Gazeta.Ru.

According to the doctor, excessive sleepiness is typical for patients with brain tumors, Parkinson’s disease, diabetes, thyroid or heart disorders.

“As a rule, in these cases, in addition to drowsiness, the person has other symptoms. You won’t be able to cope with drowsiness just by adjusting your sleep schedule—you need to treat the underlying disease,” she said.

Demyanovskaya added that if a person often cannot get enough sleep, he should consult a doctor.

Earlier, endocrinologist, doctor of medical sciences Zuhra Pavlova said that a morning walk in the sun can be an excellent method of combating insomnia. According to the doctor, people who spend the first half of the day outside fall asleep faster in the evening, sleep more soundly and longer.