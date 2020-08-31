Climatologist, candidate of geographical sciences Ekaterina Pestryakova expressed the opinion that the approaching winter with a 90% probability will be severe, writes Ura.ru…

According to her, severe frosts are due to the hot summer. At the same time, the cold will not last all winter, but will be interspersed with thaws.

The beginning of winter is forecasted for November. Autumn is also expected to be cold.

Earlier, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, predicted that the first five days of September in the center of the European part of Russia would be abnormally warm.

We add that this year experts expect a protracted allergy season caused by the rapid flowering of cereals and Asteraceae due to warm weather.