Bi.Zone: hackers used a phishing email about mobilization to attack Russian companies

The hackers used a mass phishing campaign to attack Russian companies. This is reported RIA News with reference to Bi.Zone.

According to experts, the attackers sent out documents from supposedly government agencies about conscription and mobilization. “Since the beginning of June, we have been recording a mass mailing of phishing emails, this week there were several waves. The attackers used spoofing, that is, they forged the sender’s address, for the recipient the letter looked like a message from government agencies, ”experts warned.

Such e-mails are sent to corporate addresses of employees of Russian companies. The subject of the letter contains such phrases as “mobilization call”, “general mobilization 2023”, “reconciliation of military enlistment office documents” and the like. At the same time, a file supposedly containing documents is attached to the letter, but in fact it contains the DCRat Trojan, which allows you to gain full control over the system.

Earlier, hackers began to actively try to spy on companies associated with the Russian military-industrial complex (MIC) through legitimate software. Malefactors most often try to get into the systems of the institution using phishing emails with links to dangerous files. They, in turn, can be disguised as documents in DOCX and PDF formats: resolutions and orders.