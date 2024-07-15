Doctor Malysheva: the habit of drinking little water increases the risk of bladder cancer

Doctor and TV presenter Elena Malysheva, on the air of the program “Live Healthy!” on Channel One, warned Russians about a habit that can provoke cancer. The program’s episode available on the TV channel’s website.

Malysheva stated that the habit of drinking little water can lead to the development of cancer. “If you do not drink water, you (…) have a very high risk of bladder cancer,” she emphasized.

Her colleague German Gandelman, in turn, added that in winter you need to consume at least two liters of water daily, and in summer – three liters.

Earlier, Malysheva and other hosts of the program “Live Healthy!” dispelled a popular myth about water. Doctors refuted the opinion that regular water quenches thirst better than carbonated water.

Before this, TV presenters spoke about the dangers of spring water. Malysheva and her colleagues called on Russians to boil raw water.