Expert Vasily Shutov: Fraudsters create websites indistinguishable from the original

Russians have been warned that scammers can create websites indistinguishable from the original or hack them. This was reported by RT Vasily Shutov, lecturer at the Department of KB-1 “Information Security” of the Russian Technical University MIREA.

“As a rule, they fake pages on social networks, on the State Services website, in personal accounts of banks, and well-known online stores,” the expert said.

According to him, if you enter your data on such a site, it will go straight to the scammers. Thus, users can lose their money. Shutov recommended checking the domains of the sites yourself or using special services for this.

Meanwhile, experts from the Department for Combating Illegal Use of Information and Communication Technologies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia warned Russians about thefts of accounts on the State Services portal. As a result, fraudsters not only take possession of all confidential information, but can also issue a loan in the victim’s name.