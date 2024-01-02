Expert Lipov: scammers send phishing emails more often during the holidays

Fraud activity increases during the holidays. Users are more likely to receive phishing emails containing promotional offers that mimic messages from trusted sources. Sergey Lipov, Director of Information Technology at EdgeCenter, spoke about this RIA News.

“During the holidays, the intensity of fraudulent activity increases significantly. One of the most popular schemes is phishing mailings – this is when attackers send letters, for example, with advertising offers or notifications that seem to be from reliable sources. They create letters that imitate official correspondence with well-known brands, banks or even government agencies,” the expert warned.

Related materials:

It is noted that data theft is the main goal of scammers. Attackers are trying to take over logins, passwords or financial information. Users may receive emails with lucrative offers, and the link in such messages usually leads to a fake site that copies the real one. Phishing emails use logos and signatures that are similar to the original ones.

In December, Vedomosti wrote that before the New Year holidays, scammers became more active in Russia. A quarter of such attacks occur on bank clients aged 35 to 44 years.

In the same month, Konstantin Shulenin, an expert on network threats at the Security Code company, reported that cyber fraudsters use artificial intelligence and deepfake technology to impersonate other people in correspondence in instant messengers or social networks.