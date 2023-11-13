Oncologist Cheryomushkin: smoked and fried meat increases the risk of cancer

Poor nutrition is a factor that triggers the development of colon cancer. About it warned oncologist Evgeny Cheremushkin in a conversation with NEWS.ru.

He noted that the greatest harm to the body comes from excessive consumption of smoked or fried meat. Also, according to him, the risk of developing cancer increases with the abuse of processed foods. “You need to add fruits and vegetables containing large amounts of fiber to your diet,” the doctor advised.

In addition to nutrition, the oncologist named other factors that cause intestinal cancer – hereditary diseases, bad habits, a sedentary lifestyle and chronic stress. Cheryomushkin added that usually in the early stages the tumor does not make itself felt, therefore, in order to detect it in time, he advised regularly visiting a doctor and conducting examinations.

