Lawyer Kuderko: on New Year’s Eve they can be fined for drinking alcohol and a noisy feast

The Russians were warned about the fines that can be received on New Year’s Eve. Lawyer Elena Kuderko in an interview “Prime” listed what is forbidden to do on holidays and what punishment you can get for it.

So, it is forbidden to smoke and drink alcoholic beverages. For this, a fine of 500-3000 rubles and 1500 rubles, respectively, threatens.

In addition, fireworks cannot be launched from the windows and balconies of apartments, as well as in the courtyards of high-rise buildings without the consent of the management company. The punishment for such actions, depending on the consequences of the launch, at best will be a fine of 500 rubles, at worst – imprisonment for up to five years.

You can not hold mass events (flashmobs, festivities, etc.) without notifying the authorities. Individuals can receive a fine of 10-20 thousand rubles, legal entities – up to 100 thousand rubles.

It is also important to remember to respect the mode of silence. In some regions, it is forbidden to make noise on New Year’s Eve after three or four in the morning, or even after ten in the evening.

Earlier, the Russians were called a forbidden type of gift for the authorities. According to the president of the National Association of Experts on Business Ethics, Etiquette and Protocol, Albina Kholgova, a gift to a manager can only be collective, individual ones are excluded.