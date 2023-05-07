Lawyer Komsolev warned about fines for growing hemp and poppy in the country without a license

Lawyer Vladimir Komsolev in an interview with Sputnik radio warned Russians about fines for growing certain plants in their dachas.

So, poppy, hemp and other plants, from which raw materials for drugs can be produced, are forbidden to be planted on a personal plot without a license issued to medical organizations.

In some regions of Russia, summer residents may be held administratively liable for hogweed on the site, for example, in the Moscow region, the owner of the land faces a penalty of up to five thousand rubles, the lawyer recalled.

“Administrative responsibility has been established for the sowing, distribution and use of agricultural plants, even, for example, potatoes. If you grow crops for personal purposes, there will be no responsibility, ”Komsolev added.

He explained that when growing crops for sale, it is prohibited by the rules for harvesting, storing and selling seeds of agricultural plants. Violators face a warning and a fine of 300 to 500 rubles.

Also, trees with a large trunk, such as apple and pear trees, cannot be planted at a distance of less than one meter from the fence, so as not to obscure the neighboring plot, the lawyer concluded.

Earlier, a State Duma deputy, chairman of the Union of Summer Residents of the Moscow Region, Nikita Chaplin, warned that if neighbors in the dacha breed unsanitary conditions on the site, it is necessary to go to court. The fine for violation can be 50 thousand rubles, he explained to the Russians.