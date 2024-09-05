Auto expert Strelnikov: spare parts for Chinese cars can be expected up to six months

One of the main problems in repairing Chinese cars is the shortage of spare parts, said the founder of the Russian-Chinese transport company RusTransChina Alexander Strelnikov. He named the main difficulties in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

According to the auto expert, the waiting period for spare parts can be up to two months, which creates significant inconvenience for owners. “With the increase in sales of Chinese cars in Russia, there has been an increase in requests to service centers, and many mechanics note that spare parts for some brands, such as Changan, BYD and FAW, can take up to six months to arrive. This makes repairs after an accident especially difficult, when body parts are needed,” he said.

Strelnikov also mentioned the quality and compatibility of spare parts as difficulties in repairing Chinese cars. “Some mechanics report that the same spare part may fit one car and not fit another, even if both cars are the same model. This is due to differences in production and quality control at factories,” the source told Lenta.ru.

Mechanics also face a lack of technical documentation for some models, which complicates the repair process, the expert noted. According to him, this may require more time for diagnostics and finding solutions.

In addition, there are a large number of counterfeit spare parts on the market, which complicates the selection of quality components. The auto expert emphasized that it is worth contacting only trusted suppliers, since the use of non-original or counterfeit parts can lead to serious breakdowns and increased repair costs.

Chinese automakers are actively updating their model range, which can create additional complications. New models may have unique features that are not always supported by existing parts catalogs. This can complicate the process of finding the necessary parts. Alexander Strelnikovauto expert

Strelnikov said that the most common breakdowns in Chinese cars include problems with the chassis. He specified that they are especially common in Geely models, which have damage to levers and silent blocks even with low mileage. Among other things, the interlocutor of Lenta.ru singled out failures in the operation of electronic systems, including multimedia devices and instrument panels, as well as defects in gearboxes and engine components, which can appear at early stages of operation.

