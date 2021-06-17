The abnormal heat, which is approaching the Central Federal District (CFD) of Russia, will be accompanied by dangerous indicators of the ultraviolet index. This was reported by RIA News Head of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand.

According to him, the direct rays of the sun in the next five to six days will pose a particular danger. In this regard, from 10 am to 6 pm, Russians are advised to stay in the shade and protect themselves from the sun.

Vilfand added that the situation with dangerous ultraviolet light will affect exclusively the European part of Russia: Moscow, Smolensk, Kaluga, Ryazan, Tambov, Kursk, Belgorod and Voronezh regions. Everywhere the solar activity index will be six or more points.

“Such a situation is rare in the center of European Russia, but it is on these days that one should beware of the strong sun,” he said.

The head of the Hydrometeorological Center explained that the sun will become dangerous due to the anticyclone and the summer solstice, when the sun’s rays pass the shortest path to the earth’s surface, as well as due to the lack of precipitation. The lack of the latter promotes the penetration of ultraviolet radiation – there are no moisture particles in the air that would scatter light.

Earlier forecasters warned the residents of Russia about the abnormal heat. According to the head of the laboratory of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Lyudmila Parshina, by the end of the week the temperature in the capital region may rise to 32 degrees Celsius. In Moscow, presumably, the air will warm up to plus 34 degrees.