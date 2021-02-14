Elvina Nasibulina, an analyst-researcher of digital products of Roskachestvo, warned Russians about the possible management of smartphones without their knowledge if the rules of digital hygiene are not followed. Her words are quoted by the Prime agency.

According to her, malicious software (software) can get into the phone, and spyware can also track the owner.

“If the phone is behaving strangely, the reason may be a recently downloaded app. Viruses often disguise themselves as ordinary programs like a flashlight, alarm clock or organizer and only later reveal their malicious functions. Also, the virus can get to the phone through a phishing link, ”the expert warned.

She listed the signs that may indicate a hazard. So, it is worth paying attention to the suddenly allowed download of applications from unknown sources, or the appearance of an application that was not installed by the owner. Among other things, hacking may be indicated by a rapid decrease in battery power, heating of the device, or slowdown of processes. “This could be due to battery wear and tear, but it could also be a sign of increased shady app activity,” the analyst notes.

In addition, the smartphone does not have to reboot itself. The owner should also monitor the volume of traffic used by the gadget and pay attention to notifications about an attempt to log into his account. In such cases, Nasibulina advised to check the phone for viruses. “Real spyware, however, is not so easy to” kill “, so if you have serious suspicions that the gadget is infected, it is recommended to do a full reset of the device and then configure it from scratch or contact a cybersecurity specialist,” the expert concluded. …

Earlier, Russians were advised to remove five types of applications from their smartphones, listing the list of useless and harmful programs. The expert advised the first to remove the caller IDs from the phone, since they give out the owner’s name along with his number to “everyone who wants to”.