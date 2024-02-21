Doctor Agapkin said that sweet sodas provoke the appearance of kidney stones

Rehabilitation doctor Sergei Agapkin, speaking on the “About the Most Important Thing” program on the Russia 1 channel, said that frequent consumption of sweet soda provokes the appearance of kidney stones. An episode of the program in which a specialist warned about a common habit leading to illness, available on the “Watch” platform.

The guest of the program, in response to the question of whether sweet soda really increases the risk of kidney stones, suggested that the drink has this property. The doctor agreed with the girl's statement.

“It really is. This is all due to the high content of phosphates in it,” said the specialist.

Earlier, doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov named products that can seriously harm the health of children and adolescents – the specialist included sweet soda and chicken fillet among them. The doctor explained that excess sugar in the diet, combined with a lack of exercise, reduces bone mass building by 40 percent, which is completed by 15-16 years of age, and leads to osteoporosis.