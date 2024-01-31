Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank Zubarev: personification of telephone scam attacks has become a trend

Over the past few months, telephone scammers have begun to change their tactics to deceive potential victims. Attackers actively resort to personification and fake the voices of the victim’s relatives or friends, said Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank (CB) German Zubarev. His words leads newspaper “Izvestia”.

He clarified that recently telephone scammers have increasingly resorted to preliminary examination of a potential victim. This includes viewing your profile on social networks, your circle of friends, and your place of work. In addition, the attackers began to take an interest in the victim’s financial situation and assess how much a person could get a loan for.

After this, an individual deception scenario is developed based on the characteristics of the victim using modern technologies, Zubarev added. For example, scammers can create fake Telegram accounts for executives of the company where the victim works, as well as create voice messages on behalf of relatives or loved ones of the person. “After this, the victim is contacted by phone and deceived according to the standard scheme,” Zubarev concluded.

Alexey Korobchenko, head of the information security department of the Security Code company, previously warned Russians about the increase in the number of hacker attacks using fake messaging messages in instant messengers on behalf of top managers of various companies. According to him, from October to January alone, the number of such fraudulent mailings in Russia increased 10-15 times.