From February 1, a number of legislative changes will take place in Russia. In particular, maternity capital and pensions will increase, as well as a tax on bank deposits will be earned and a guarantee of a fireproof amount on the debtor’s account and protection against the purchase of emergency housing will appear. More changes are listed in the material “Lenta.ru”.

Maternity capital will grow more than planned

From February 1, the amount of maternity capital for the first child will increase up to 524.5 thousand rubles. The payment for the second child will increase to 693.1 thousand rubles, however, those who did not receive the mother’s capital for the first child will receive this amount. Otherwise, parents will receive 168.6 thousand rubles.

Pensions to grow by 8.6 percent

The document, signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, suggests that pension indexation will take place retroactively, from January 1, 2022. First Vice Speaker of the State Duma Alexander Zhukov said that after the changes, the average pension in Russia will be 18,984 rubles.

Childbirth allowance will also change

More than a thousand rubles will change the size of the allowance for the birth of a child. It will grow to 19,981 rubles. It is noted that all Russian families will receive payments, regardless of work and income level.

The amount of maternity payments will be indexed

From February 1, the maximum amount of maternity payments will be 360,164 rubles for 140 days. In addition, the allowance for the care of the first child will also increase from 7,493 to 31,282 rubles.

Conscripts’ wives and children will receive benefits

Pregnant spouses of recruits from February 1 will begin to receive lump-sum payments in the amount of 32,420 rubles. The mother or guardian of the conscript’s child will receive 13,895 rubles.

One-time payments for adoption will increase

Since February 2022, the maximum payment due to adoptive parents of a child over seven years old or with health restrictions has reached 156,429 rubles.

Tax on bank deposits will come into force

The law on taxation of income of bank deposit holders, which was adopted back in 2020, will come into force on February 1, 2022. We are talking about interest that exceeds a certain amount. It will be calculated annually according to the formula: one million rubles multiplied by the key rate of the Central Bank, effective on January 1 of the tax period (calendar year).

The tax-free amount of interest for 2021 is RUB 42.5 thousand. The tax must be paid by December 1, 2022.

There will be a guarantee of a fireproof amount for debtors

Law that came into force guarantees debtors with a fireproof balance from a salary or pension, which will be stored on the cards. It will be equal to the living wage. This will not affect only those who pay child support.

Protection against the purchase of housing in emergency houses will begin to operate

From February 1, information that the house is in disrepair, began to include in the Unified State Register of Real Estate (EGRN). According to the law regulating this process, a mechanism for informing buyers about the emergency condition of houses will work in Russia.

GOST of burial in mass graves will change

According to the new GOST, the procedure for urgent burial in mass graves of the corpses of people and animals that died during military conflicts or as a result of emergencies in peacetime will change. Now it will be necessary to take into account the building rules, the distance to residential buildings, the terrain, as well as the location of the water supply source and more.