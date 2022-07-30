In Russia, from August 1, part of pensions will be increased and it will be easier to obtain the status of self-employed

In Russia, from August 1, there will be a number of changes in the legislation. Among them are the simplification of the procedure for obtaining the status of self-employed, the increase in payments to certain categories of pensioners, as well as the launch of a new direct train between Sochi airport and Anapa and other changes that will affect millions of Russians. Read more about them in the material “Lenta.ru”.

Part of pensioners will receive an increase in pension

From August 1, pensions will be raised for senior citizens who worked and quit in 2021, for whom employers paid insurance premiums to the pension system, warned “Parliamentary newspaper”. You do not need to apply for recalculation, it will be carried out automatically. The amount of the increase for each person is individual, it can be clarified in the Pension Fund.

Information about the taxpayer will be transferred to third parties with their consent

From August 1 at the tax authorities will appear the right to provide third parties with information about the taxpayer. Now this will not be considered a disclosure of tax secrets if done with the consent of the citizen. It can be given in relation to all information or part of it by sending the relevant document to the inspection in electronic form.

You can now get the status of self-employed on the public services portal

From August 1, after the provisions of the federal law, which allows you to register as a self-employed person through the public services website. The circle of persons who can apply for the status of self-employed is also expanding. In addition to citizens of Russia and other countries that are members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), residents of Ukraine, as well as the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics (LPR and DPR) now have such a right.

More information will appear in your personal account on the public services website

From August 1 to your personal account on the public services portal will start coming notifications about the registration and issuance of passports and international passports, about making an appointment with a doctor at a federal clinic and other information.

The Central Bank demanded from banks to increase reserves to fulfill obligations to customers

From August 1, the Bank of Russia (Central Bank, Central Bank) toughened bank reserve requirements. This means that the volume of their funds to fulfill obligations to customers will increase. For banks with a universal license – up to 3 percent in rubles. And for banks with a universal and basic license – up to 5 percent in foreign currency.

Sberbank for the first time in 20 years increased the cost of transaction notification service

Since August 1, Sberbank has increased the cost of transaction notifications by 10 rubles. Now, depending on the type of card, it can vary from 40 to 70 rubles per month. For credit and some premium cards, the service will remain free.

The Russians have a new way to get to Anapa

From August 1, those arriving at Sochi International Airport have a new opportunity to get to Anapa without transfers. The Lastochka train will start running on this route, which will depart from the air harbor in Adler daily at 12:48 and arrive at 21:23. On the way back, Lastochka leaves Anapa at 05:30 and arrives at 13:39. On the way, stops are provided at the stations Adler, Khosta, Sochi, Dagomys, Loo, Lazarevskaya, Tuapse, Goryachiy Klyuch, Krasnodar.