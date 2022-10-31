On November 1, Russia will begin the autumn conscription and limit the export of red caviar from Kamchatka

From November 1, a number of changes will take place in Russia. Among them, the start of a month-long autumn military conscription, a new green standard for the construction of apartment buildings, the resumption of direct flights to one tourist country, and other events that will affect millions of Russians. More about this in the material “Lenta.ru”.

The autumn draft of conscripts postponed to November 1 will begin

In Russia, on November 1, the autumn conscription for military service will begin. The corresponding decree was previously signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, document published on the official portal of legal information.

“To carry out from November 1 to December 31, 2022, the conscription of citizens aged 18 to 27 years who are not in the reserve (…), in the amount of 120,000 people,” the text of the decree of the head of state says.

Usually, the autumn call begins on October 1, but in 2022 its start was postponed for a month. As explained by the press secretary of the President Dmitry Peskov, the military registration and enlistment offices were overloaded due to partial mobilization, so the authorities decided to move the start of conscripts to November 1. “This decision will make it possible to separate the flows of mobilized and conscripts,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

As Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said earlier, the conscripts who are serving at the moment will go home after demobilization.

New conscripts, he said, will not serve in the zone of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

Mobilized Russians should start receiving at least 195 thousand rubles

From November 1, the monthly allowance for Russians called up as part of the partial mobilization should not be lower than 195 thousand rubles. Corresponding instruction of Russian President Vladimir Putin published on the Kremlin website.

As the government portal “Explaining.rf” notes, payments will be accrued from the moment they are enlisted in the lists of personnel of the military unit and regardless of its location, including for the period of training and education of the serviceman.

195 000rubles minimum monthly allowance for Russians called up as part of partial mobilization

The timely receipt of payments should be ensured by the Russian government together with the Ministry of Defense. In addition, the governors were instructed to help with the placement of the mobilized, as well as with their preparation and education. In addition, the heads of regions should ensure the implementation of social support measures for their families.

Several categories of pensioners will increase payments from November 1

The recalculation of pensions (based on data on employers’ insurance premiums) will affect workers in the coal industry and civil aviation who have addressed this issue to the Pension Fund of Russia (PFR) before October 1, informs prime agency.

Olga Lebedinskaya, Associate Professor of the Department of Statistics at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, said that the amount of additional payments for these categories of pensioners averages 4.7 thousand and 21.2 thousand rubles per month, respectively.

The amount of the allowance is affected by the duration of the special length of service, the amount of wages, as well as the amount of contributions for additional tariffs actually received by the PFR budget from employers.

In addition, Russians who turned 80 in October will double their raise fixed payment to the old-age insurance pension. At the moment, its size is 7220 rubles 74 kopecks per month. Thus, after a twofold increase, an 80-year-old citizen will receive 14,441 rubles 48 kopecks per month.

A fixed payment of double the amount is assigned to 80-year-old citizens automatically – without submitting an application for recalculation of the pension.

A new standard for the construction of houses came into force in Russia

On November 1, the green standard for the construction of apartment buildings, which was developed by the Ministry of Construction of Russia together with Dom.RF, began to operate in Russia. Criteria that will help to build environmentally friendly buildings, approved Rosstandart.

The new GOST includes 81 criteria, but at least 16 of them will be mandatory for a building to be recognized as environmentally friendly. This includes energy efficiency class A and above, the availability of pre-finishing and infrastructure for people with disabilities.

The assessment will take into account the architecture and layout of the site, the organization and management of construction, the comfort and quality of the internal environment, energy efficiency, rational water use, the environmental safety of the territory and the safety of building operation, as well as sustainable development innovations. For a home to receive a green certificate, more than half of the maximum 163 points must be scored.

Morocco resumes direct flights with Russia

As reported by the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR), from November 1, 2022, flights between Russia and Morocco will resume – direct flights to the resorts of this popular beach country will again be available to domestic tourists.

Planes of the national carrier of the kingdom Royal Air Maroc will fly from Moscow to Casablanca. Travel time will be about six hours.

ATOR recalled that the Moroccan authorities lifted all entry restrictions for tourists from September 30. Now, tourists arriving in the country are only required to fill out a health questionnaire, which is issued on the plane.

The export of red caviar from Kamchatka was limited

Now one person will be able to take out from Kamchatka by plane – in luggage or hand luggage – no more than 10 kilograms of red caviar. Corresponding law comes into force on 1 November.

The restriction will be in effect from November 2022 to August 2025. We are talking about caviar of non-industrial production, that is, without factory packaging with the marking of the Eurasian Economic Union. The measure is designed to limit the sale of illegally obtained caviar.

The caviar labeling experiment will begin

In Russia, from November 1, 2022 to August 31, 2023, an experiment on marking black and red caviar will be carried out – salmon and sturgeon caviar will receive a special code.

Earlier, the Federal Agency for Fishery explained the need for this measure by the popularity of the shadow sale of such delicacies. As planned, the marking will not only clear the market of dangerous products, but will also seriously increase the competitiveness of legal producers.

Opinions vary on how this will affect the price. The Federal Agency for Fishery acknowledged that digital marking will lead to an increase in the price of caviar, however, the increase, as noted, will be insignificant. At the same time, representatives of the Center for the Development of Advanced Technologies, which is the operator of the labeling system, rejected the possibility of a rise in the price of caviar.

Water labeling rules will change

Since March 1, 2022, labeling of packaged drinking water for sale has already been introduced in Russia. Now these rules supplemented.

Starting from November 1, market participants must submit to the Chestny Znak system information on the turnover and withdrawal of packaged water from circulation in cases where it is not sold at retail. For example, when it is written off.