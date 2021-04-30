A number of changes will come into force in Russia from May 1, including a ban on disembarking free-riders from public transport, a change in the rules for entering the country, benefits for children of employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Rosgvardia when entering universities, and others. They are listed in more detail in the material “Lenta.ru”.

Related materials

In the end of April Russian President Vladimir Putin made all days from May 1 to 10 a weekend… In addition, in some regions, May 11 was also declared non-working on the occasion of Radonitsa.

Some retirees will receive co-payments… So, the civil aviation crew members and miners who submitted the corresponding application recalculate additional monthly allowance, which is due to them in connection with hazardous and difficult working conditions. In addition, veterans and invalids of the Great Patriotic War will receive a one-time payment of ten thousand rubles timed to coincide with Victory Day.

For the disembarkation of free-riders from public transport will begin fine conductors, inspectors and drivers.

From May 1st Russian tourists have the opportunity to fly to Bulgaria… To do this, you must present a negative PCR test no older than 72 hours or an antibody test done 48 hours before arrival. You can also show a certificate of vaccination or proof of a past illness.

Wherein, Rospotrebnadzor toughened up homecoming rules… Now all arriving Russians need to pass a PCR test for coronavirus twice. The interval between them should be from one to five days.

The tightening of legislation will also affect motorists. From May 1, from one to five thousand rubles increased fine for violation of traffic rules at level crossings…

Wherein buying and selling used cars simplified… The corresponding service will work on the state portal of State Services.

Moreover, children of employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Rosgvardia will be able to count the advantage when enrolling in departmental universities.