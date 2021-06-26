The Russians were warned of changes in the laws from July 1. This was reported by Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

According to the publication, now all regions will have the right to introduce a tax for self-employed citizens. Now only 23 Russian regions out of 85 participate in the experiment. Regions will decide on their own whether to join the experiment or not. It is reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin also ordered to reduce the age for registration of self-employed from 18 to 16 years.

Prices for housing and communal services will rise from July by 2.4 – 6.5 percent, depending on the region. Most of all, housing and communal services will rise in price in the North Caucasus: in the Chechen Republic up to 6.5 percent, in the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic – by 5.4 percent, in Dagestan – by 5.2 percent.

From July 1, maintenance, repair and replacement of electricity meters will be carried out at the expense of energy companies. Citizens only need to monitor the safety of their devices, the Ministry of Energy explained.

From the beginning of next month, you will not need to provide a certificate of disability to receive payments and public services. The necessary information will be requested by the authorized bodies using the electronic register. Automobile signs “Disabled” will no longer be issued, and those received earlier by the end of the year will become invalid. To obtain the right to free parking, disabled people or their legal representatives must submit an application to the Pension Fund for entering the vehicle into the register, the Ministry of Labor said.

From July 1, pensioners taking care of minor children will resume the indexation of insurance pensions. According to preliminary estimates, the indexation will cover 45.8 thousand foster parents of pensioners.

Earlier it was reported that in July Russia will tighten the rules for technical inspection of used cars imported from abroad. Previously, part of the verification procedures was remote and consisted of providing photographs. Now, used foreign cars and cars with changes in design will have to be tested in testing laboratories.