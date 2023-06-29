Expert “Compare”: the bank may block the account because of the joke in the comments to the transfer

Banks can block a client’s account due to inappropriate phrases or jokes in the comments on the transfer of funds. The Russians were warned about this by the head of the financial monitoring service “Compare” Alexander Pereudin, his words are quoted “Prime”.

He explained that credit institutions check comments on payments and transfers, as they are required to identify suspicious transactions. The expert urged to treat them responsibly and avoid jokes or frivolous words in signatures, even if they seem safe.

Peregudin noted that the bank can make a request, and then the client will need to justify what he had in mind. So, if the purpose of the transfer is “loan” or “borrow money”, the organization can request the appropriate agreement and cancel the transaction if it is not provided.

Do not joke in the comments about prohibited or illegal activities, even if the money is transferred to a friend or family member. For example, the words “online casino”, “financial pyramid”, “cryptocurrency” will surely arouse the interest of the bank, and the sender or recipient of such a transfer may face a suspension of the operation or a complete blocking of the account, the Compare specialist warned.

When a suspicious payment is detected, the bank first requests documents or information to determine the source of funds and the reasons for the transaction, and then draws conclusions based on the information received, Peregudin recalled. If at this stage the citizen is unable to confirm the legitimacy and economic rationale of the operation, he runs the risk of being included in the list of undesirable clients engaged in dubious activities. Banks may refuse to issue loans to such a person in the future, the expert added.

Earlier it was reported that the Supreme Court (SC) of Russia allowed the conversion of bitcoins into rubles to be considered money laundering, canceling the acquittal on charges of legalizing cryptocurrency. The defendant in the case illegally stored precursors of narcotic drugs and was engaged in their production, receiving payment for the goods in bitcoins, which he then converted into rubles and sent to the accounts and cards of the daughter of the cohabitant. The court of first instance found him guilty of drug trafficking, but acquitted him on charges of money laundering. However, the Supreme Court stated that the described manipulations with money “knowingly for the perpetrator mask the connection of the property being legalized with the criminal source of its origin” cf.