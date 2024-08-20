Kalemberg: WhatsApp Profile Hijacking Attacks Increase Before September 1

The number of attacks aimed at hijacking profiles in the WhatsApp messenger has increased before September 1, the agency reported RIA Novosti said Denis Kalemberg, Commercial Director of SafeTech.

“Before September 1, the number of attacks using social engineering in the style of “Vote for my daughter” is growing. We believe that the activity of attackers is connected with the approaching day of knowledge, the return from vacations and the revived school chats,” the expert believes.

He also described the method used by the scammers in this case: first, they send the victim a message from a friend asking them to vote for their child in a competition. The message has a link attached to it, which the person clicks on to log in to the messenger again, as a result of which the scammers steal the account data.

