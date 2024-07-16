Fraudsters in Russia have begun renting out housing without the owners’ knowledge

When renting a daily apartment, you should follow several rules that will protect Russians from scammers. This is reported by the online real estate ad service CYANOGEN.

First of all, experts advise checking the landlord. You can use an aggregator, where ads from real homeowners are usually marked with the sign “documents verified”. Secondly, study the ratio of negative and positive reviews. Thirdly, call the prospective landlord and talk to him – by his behavior you can understand whether it is worth doing business with him.

It is better to book accommodation using specialized services – they keep the payment in a separate account. The landlord does not receive this money until the tenant has moved in.

Related materials:

In addition, it is necessary to conclude a contract. Such a document can protect the tenant if a dispute suddenly arises. It must contain: passport details of the owner and tenant, information about the rented housing, payment terms, rights and obligations of the parties, as well as the rules for moving in and out. An act of acceptance and transfer of housing is attached to the contract. It records the condition of the living space and the list of property. There is no need to register the contract. It comes into force immediately after it is signed.

Most often, fraudsters use three fraudulent schemes. Firstly, this is a substitution of an apartment: the photographs show one property, but they try to move a person into a completely different one – poorly renovated, with broken furniture. Experts advise asking for an online tour of the apartment to avoid such a situation. Secondly, fraudsters can rent housing for a long term and rent it out daily without the owner’s knowledge. Therefore, it is necessary to check the documents of the person from whom you intend to rent housing. Thirdly, when the tenant moves out, he can be accused of either breaking equipment, or damaging glass, or scratching furniture. An acceptance certificate will help to save yourself from such claims. However, before signing it, you should carefully check the quality of furniture, electronic devices, plumbing, sockets and switches.

It was previously reported that if a tenant agrees to a deal without first inspecting the apartment, this is a reason to suspect him of dishonest intentions. In addition, a person who refuses to enter into a written agreement or insists on remote payment raises doubts. For example, fraudsters convince the landlord that they have transferred money to their details and send a phishing link to receive money.

It also became known that fraudsters have started using communal chats. On behalf of neighbors, they try to “sell” parking spaces and disappear after they receive an advance payment.