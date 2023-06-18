MegaFon senior expert Lopatin: scammers use AirDrop to transmit viruses

Boris Lopatin, senior expert on investigating fraud incidents at MegaFon, said that the attackers use wireless data transfer technology, including Apple AirDrop. He stated this in an interview with RIA News.

Lopatin warned the Russians about the AirDrop scam scheme and stressed that they are using the technology to transmit viruses through unwanted or malicious files. He urged smartphone owners not to enable this feature in public places.

“Despite the fact that they do not work over Wi-Fi, unwanted or malicious files can be transferred to the device through them. If you still want to transfer files via AirDrop, then enable the “Contacts Only” setting on the device, ”the expert recommended.