Analyst MRG Murtazin: prices for Apple equipment in Russia can grow by 20%

The iPhone and other Apple equipment are expected to rise in price sharply, and the rise in prices in Russia will be stronger than in the rest of the world. This was stated by the leading analyst of Mobile Research Group Eldar Murtazin, his words are quoted by RIA News.

The main factor in the increase in the cost of gadgets will be instability in the global economy, which leads to an increase in the cost of components and a reduction in production. So, prices for Apple equipment can grow by 12-13 percent, depending on the market.

“In Russia, the situation is multiplied by the ruble exchange rate, which will lead to greater growth – by an average of 20%,” the expert warned.

Related materials:

According to Vladimir Zykov, director of the Association of Professional Users of Social Networks and Messengers, Russian sellers and distributors will not be able to keep prices at the current level against the backdrop of global price increases. Since Apple does not officially supply equipment to Russia, the cost of gadgets will depend on importers, who “obviously will not work at a loss.”

Earlier, Bloomberg experts predicted a new rise in prices for Apple products due to tensions between the United States and China, which arose due to the American side’s attempt to limit China’s technological growth. Relations between the two countries are forcing American companies to move production from China to other Asian countries, so the division of the global supply chain will affect the cost of goods, analysts said.

According to insider Yogesh Brar, leading smartphone manufacturers will soon raise prices for their devices. Flagship phones will increase in price by 50-200 dollars, or about 5-20 thousand rubles. Among such gadgets Brar named Google Pixel 8, iPhone 15, Xiaomi 14 and Samsung Galaxy S24.