Endocrinologist Pavlova: bacon for breakfast accelerates aging and is harmful to health

Fried bacon and orange juice for breakfast are harmful to your health and figure, says endocrinologist, doctor of medical sciences Zuhra Pavlova. She listed these and other mistakes that are often made when eating in the morning in Telegram.

Pavlova noted that a good figure and well-being depend 90 percent on diet. However, most people, when limiting calories and trying to eat right, make the same mistakes. The most common of them are unbalanced nutrition and excess fat. “For long-term saturation, the body must receive proteins, fats, and carbohydrates in one go. Therefore, cottage cheese and kefir (protein) need vegetables or a piece of bread. Then the feeling of satiety will be more complete,” the doctor noted.

The endocrinologist also warned Russians that they can easily harm their health and figure if they start the day with unbalanced food. She advised avoiding orange or any other juice for breakfast, as these drinks contain a lot of sugars, which cause hunger and contribute to weight gain.

Pavlova named fried bacon as another popular breakfast dish that is harmful to health. According to her, this product contains high levels of advanced glycation end products (AGEs), which accelerate aging and harm health. “Imagine, a normal person can process about 15 thousand units of AGE per day, and in 100 grams of fried bacon there are 97 thousand such units,” the doctor pointed out.

Earlier, endocrinologist Dilyara Lebedeva warned about the dangers of semolina. According to her, it is 70 percent starch, so it can cause a spike in blood sugar.