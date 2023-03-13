Izvestia: a new fraud scheme with residential long-term construction has appeared in Russia

In Russia, a new scheme of fraud with housing under construction has appeared – companies that must complete the construction of long-term construction sell apartments there to new equity holders. This was warned by the first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Construction and Housing Vladimir Koshelev, write “News”.

One of the brightest examples was the residential complex “Cosmolet” in Samara. Housing there began to sell in 2003-2006. Future apartment owners entered into construction equity agreements (DDU) with CJSC Volga-Energo-Resource, but in 2013 the object was recognized as problematic. The Koltso company undertook to complete the construction of the complex. As a result, part of the equity holders are still waiting for their apartments, the deputy said.

At the same time, there were more deceived equity holders – on April 1, 2022, there were 219 who entered into a DDU at this facility, and in February 2023 there were already 557 of them. percent, ”Koshelev said in an appeal to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation and the Prosecutor General’s Office. The parliamentarian asked for an audit.

Similar cases of fraud are recorded in other regions of Russia. So, in Kirov, housing is being sold in a long-term construction on McLean Street, in Cherepovets – on Montclair, the press service of Koshelev said. In general, housing sales in long-term construction projects are not prohibited by law, said Alexander Yakubovsky, head of the working group of the Presidium of the General Council of the United Russia party on protecting the rights of equity holders, a member of the State Duma Committee on Construction and Housing and Public Utilities.

However, if the developer cannot fulfill the obligations under the concluded DDU, then this is considered illegal enrichment, explained Alexander Aksenenko, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee for Construction and Housing and Communal Services. Violators who sold housing for more than three million rubles will face criminal liability, the expert warned.

Earlier, the Russians were told that scammers began to use fake QR codes and fake ads on housing search services – this is how they redirect to websites that are counterparts of departments or companies where the owner of a house or apartment can perform actions with documents.